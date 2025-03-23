Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,681 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 315.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Price Performance

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.