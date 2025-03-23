Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 37,041 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,041 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EnerSys by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EnerSys by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.70. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.