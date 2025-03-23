Contrasting Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) and Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals N/A -7.27% -6.20% Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pharmaxis 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaxis”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals $1.34 million 70.09 $5.53 million $0.11 21.18 Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pharmaxis.

Volatility & Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals beats Pharmaxis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It has license agreements with Oravax Medical Inc. to commercialize oral vaccines for COVID-19 and other novel coronaviruses. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York.

About Pharmaxis

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

