Cormark Has Negative Estimate for TSE:LAR FY2025 Earnings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark analyst S. Gill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03).
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 5.4 %
TSE LAR opened at C$3.34 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$3.98.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.
