Cormark Has Pessimistic View of Galiano Gold FY2025 Earnings

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Galiano Gold Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of GAU opened at C$1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$326.20 million, a P/E ratio of -552.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 15.77. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.73.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.

