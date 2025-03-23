Critical Survey: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40 Bristol-Myers Squibb 2 11 4 2 2.32

Profitability

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 909.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus price target of $57.86, suggesting a potential downside of 5.25%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -4,109.41% -107.38% -64.09% Bristol-Myers Squibb -18.53% 13.93% 2.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $31.08 million 2.88 -$177.12 million ($0.64) -0.57 Bristol-Myers Squibb $48.30 billion 2.57 -$8.95 billion ($4.42) -13.82

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristol-Myers Squibb. Bristol-Myers Squibb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals beats Bristol-Myers Squibb on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Genentech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia. It also provides Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Abecma for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia; Opdualag for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company offers Breyanzi for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Onureg for the treatment of AML; Inrebic for the treatment of myelofibrosis; Camzyos for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive HCM to enhance functional capacity and symptom; Sotyktu for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; Augtyro for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive NSCLC; Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Abraxane to treat breast cancer, NSCLC and pancreatic cancer. It sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

