Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:CULP opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Culp
In other news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp purchased 14,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $69,164.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,030 shares in the company, valued at $454,628.20. This represents a 17.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,859,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,741.60. This represents a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 69,493 shares of company stock worth $357,337. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
