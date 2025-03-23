CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $351.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

