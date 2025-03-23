CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $480.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $351.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $8,612,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

