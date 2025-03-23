Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.36.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $199.92 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $203.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 12,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.37, for a total transaction of $2,390,653.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,637.36. The trade was a 47.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 7,892 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,437.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,948.30. This represents a 66.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,926 shares of company stock worth $9,850,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

