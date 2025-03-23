Desjardins Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:WDO FY2025 Earnings

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.63.

WDO stock opened at C$15.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$9.49 and a twelve month high of C$16.27.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

