Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,753.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $112.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 3.56.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

