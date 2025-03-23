Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Purchases £7,420 in Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) insider Martin Keith Thomas acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($13.69) per share, with a total value of £7,420 ($9,580.37).

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 1,039 ($13.42) on Friday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 818.50 ($10.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,427 ($18.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,184.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £662.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.76.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company (DEC) is focused on acquiring and enhancing onshore gas and oil producing assets and related midstream properties in the United States. Our primary and historical area of operations are within the prolific Appalachian Basin, with additional operations in the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas announced with our entry to that region in 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.