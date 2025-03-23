Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

