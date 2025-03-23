DouYu International (DOYU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect DouYu International to post earnings of ($2.18) per share and revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $1.87. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $155.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $248.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $9.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from DouYu International’s previous — dividend of $9.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOYU shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.90 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

