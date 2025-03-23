DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

DTM opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09.

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,170 shares of company stock worth $103,357 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in DT Midstream by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in DT Midstream by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in DT Midstream by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

