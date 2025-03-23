EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.05% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 468,563 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,330,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BBLU stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $236.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

About EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

