Eastman Chemical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,004 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 674% compared to the typical volume of 388 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of EMN stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.69. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $114.50.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.