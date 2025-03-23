Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 198,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 112,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 50.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

