Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) were up 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 198,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 112,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 50.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

