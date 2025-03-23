Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.