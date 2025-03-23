Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,348 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS BBHY opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $947.41 million, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.49.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2858 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

