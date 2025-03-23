Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 714 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMC opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

