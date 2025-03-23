Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

