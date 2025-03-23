Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

