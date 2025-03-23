Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.82. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $158.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.43, for a total transaction of $93,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,582.36. This represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,292.28. This represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,115. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.