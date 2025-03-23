Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,103,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,670,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 648.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 496,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,879,000 after acquiring an additional 430,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,300,000 after acquiring an additional 387,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,469,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

