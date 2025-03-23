Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of XPO by 84.2% in the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,042 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,938,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in XPO by 12,923.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 837,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,824,000 after purchasing an additional 830,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,158,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in XPO by 239.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,320 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.03 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Truist Financial began coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.47.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

