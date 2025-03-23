Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $140.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average is $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.68 and a 52 week high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

