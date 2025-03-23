Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.17 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.50.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

