Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 19.25% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QQJG opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

