Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KHC shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

