Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 647.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,025,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $49,188,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,259,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,059,000 after buying an additional 889,698 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6,162.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 812,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,786.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,679,000 after acquiring an additional 721,230 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $254,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $98,936.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,083.02. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,064 shares of company stock worth $2,778,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

