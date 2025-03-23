Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 123.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Woodward by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,170,000 after purchasing an additional 570,124 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $2,547,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 12.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

Woodward Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WWD opened at $185.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.45 and a 12 month high of $201.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average is $175.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,157. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,506.50. This trade represents a 39.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.