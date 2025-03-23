Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 103,814 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Gartner by 20.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth $422,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,318,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $430.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $502.37 and a 200-day moving average of $507.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $409.50 and a twelve month high of $584.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $546.63.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

