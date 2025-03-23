Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

