Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $227.24 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.88 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.03 and its 200-day moving average is $208.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

