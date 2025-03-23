Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter worth $690,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $155.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $164.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.03 and a 200 day moving average of $157.72.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

