Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,769 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 581,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,045,000 after acquiring an additional 138,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,608,100.72. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.58 and a 1-year high of $218.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $177.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.