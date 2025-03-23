Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 16,553 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

