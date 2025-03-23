Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,206 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FQAL. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 868.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $64.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $66.13. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

