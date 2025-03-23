Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKHY opened at $47.83 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.