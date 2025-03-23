Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Hologic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Hologic by 29.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Up 0.8 %

HOLX opened at $61.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

