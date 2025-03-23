Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,647 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exponent by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245,086 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. This represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.77. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

