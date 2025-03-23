Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,074 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $167.29 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.79 and a 52 week high of $273.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,115.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.