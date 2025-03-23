Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 21,944 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,944 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Intel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 28,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

