Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,724 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,973,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15,805.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.79.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

