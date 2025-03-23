Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,561 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,458,355,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,296,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,715 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,789,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,883.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 357,307 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 286,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 247,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.