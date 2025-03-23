Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 4,892 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 1.57% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FID. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

