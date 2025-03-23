Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 592,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 86,121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.92. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

